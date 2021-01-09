Stir by SDA, demanding recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi,enters second day

The agitation by the rulingCongress led Secular Democratic Alliance here, demandingrecall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for ''impeding developmentalplans and welfare measures of the elected government,'' enteredthe second day on Saturday.

Besides Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PCC president A VSubramanian, Ministers, Congress legislators, workers anddelegates of different wings of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCKparticipated in the agitation However, leaders and workers of the DMK, an ally of theCongress, were conspicuous by their absence on Saturday too.

VCK leader Tol Thirumavalavan and Tamil Nadu CPISecretary Mutharasan were among those who addressed theparticipants and criticised the ''undemocratic style offunctioning of the Lt Governor''.

The Chief Minister had alleged Prime Minister NarendraModi and Bedi ''hatched a conspiracy to dismantle the separate(union territory) status of Puducherry and merge it with TamilNadu.'' He had also accused the Prime Minister and Bedi of beingkeen on depriving the people of Puducherry of their rights, acharge already rubbished by the Lt Governor.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, and Narayanasamy have beenat logger heads over various issues ever since she wasappointed Lt Governor in May 2016, with the ruling Congressaccusing her of going against decisions of the government.

