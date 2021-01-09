Missing man's body found on railway track, suicide suspected

The body of a man was found onrailway track in Tirupur and it was identified to be that ofa person who reportedly went missing from Coimbatore whichis 55 kms away, police said on Saturday.

Elvin Frederick (30) went missing from home sinceJanuary 1 and his body was found on the track on January 5,the police said.

Though Frederick's friends said he was addicted toonline gambling and borrowed money from various sources,investigations are on to ascertain the exact reason for thedeath, they said.

After he went missing, a complaint was lodged andFrederick's photographs were circulated in all policestations to find him.

On January 5, Tirupur railway police found the body andtried to identify it with the help of the circulatedphotographs. Later, the deceased was identified by hisparents, the police said.

After identification, the body was sent to theGovernment Tirupur Hospital for a postmortem, they said.

