India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan will make world order more just and fair: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan would make the world order more just and fair, promoting greater cooperation and peace.Addressing the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021, he said that the idea of self-reliant India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, does not mean seeking self-centred arrangements or turning the country inwards.It is about self-belief, leading to self-sufficiency.
“It is about self-belief, leading to self-sufficiency. We intend to contribute towards mitigating disruptions in global supply chains by enhancing the availability of goods and services,” the president said.
“The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan of India will make the world order more just and fair, promoting greater cooperation and peace,” Kovind said.
“Our diaspora has an important role in the realisation of India's global aspirations. Our diaspora is our face to the world and champions India's cause on the global stage,” he said.
