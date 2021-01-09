Left Menu
Al Qaeda growing and illegal bomb-making rampant in West Bengal, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

With just a few months left for the legislative assembly polls to be held in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed concern over the security environment and said it is under threat adding that terrorist organisation Al Qaeda is spreading and growing in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:04 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Soon after his meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, Dhankar stated that illegal bomb-making is rampant in West Bengal. "Security environment (in West Bengal) is under threat. Al Queda has spread its network. Illegal bomb-making are rampant. I would like to know what are they (administration in the state) doing? The position of DGP in West Bengal is an open secret. That is why I say we have political Police," Dhankhar said minutes after he apprised the Union Home Minister regarding his 'perception on various facets of state of affairs in West Bengal.'

The West Bengal Governor has been targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the past several months regarding the law and order situation and growing crime in the state. "West Bengal is perhaps the first state where State security advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha is a former DGP. We have a principal advisor for internal security another senior officer Rina Mitra. Your Governor asked to know their responsibilities. Many people have lost arms due to Bombs. Every week we receive information about deaths due to bomb explosions. So I want to know about their work," he said

He raised concern regarding the "deteriorating law and order situation" and questioned the role of the state DGP. "Security is in danger in the state. In West Bengal, DGP's position is an open secret and also who bosses the police around," he said. The Governor went on to allege that the state police had become highly political. "We have political police. And that is why I say that governance is walking on police crutches and this is actually the making of a police state. And this has no place in a democracy," he said.

The Governor reiterated that the 2021 state assembly polls were crucial for the preservation of West Bengal's rich culture. "It is a big opportunity for West Bengal. People's genius and culture should be preserved. We want to forget the prevailing situation like a bad dream. The fact that we have bloody elections," he added. He also stated that the role of voters and media is as critical as anyone else.

The Governor emphasised on how the year 2021 is a great opportunity for the people of West Bengal to engage for a change and makeover of image. "So far, unfortunately, elections in the state have been plagued with rampant violence, compromising basic rights of voters and deeply committed role of bureaucracy and police," said Dhankar.

He also said it is time for Bengal to set an example by engaging in best practices so that every voter freely exercise his right to vote in a peaceful environment. "Entire scenario of 2018 panchayat election and 2019 Loksabha election where every phase saw violence, those scenes shamed democracy and were distant from rule of law. I have been continuously appealing to everyone in the state to act in togetherness to secure free fair polls devoid of violence where public servants do not engage as political workers and public infrastructure is used for public and not for political purpose. Those concerned for arranging election will take note of it and set the example that the state of West Bengal would make the democratic nation proud," added Dhankar.

The West Bengal assembly polls, scheduled to take place in the next few months, are expected to be a closely fought contest. The BJP had stunned the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it wrested 18 constituencies in the state. (ANI)

