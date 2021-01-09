Left Menu
Yediyurappa travelling to Delhi, amid renewed buzz about cabinet expansion or reshuffle in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:32 IST
According to the Chief Minister's tour plan sharedwith the media, Yediyurappa will be travelling to Delhi onSunday morning and is scheduled to meet Union Ministers.

Amidrenewed buzz that themuch awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet was likelythis month, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will betravelling to New Delhi on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan sharedwith the media, Yediyurappa will be travelling to Delhi onSunday morning and is scheduled to meet Union Ministers.

His return journey has been kept open.

According to official and party sources, Yediyurappais likely to meet top BJP national leadership to discuss aboutthe cabinet exercise.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had said the BJPcentral leadership will take a call on the much awaitedcabinet expansion, amid renewed buzz that the exercise waslikely this month.

BJP national general secretary in-charge ofKarnataka Arun Singh, after attending party meetings inShivamogga last week, had maintained that the expansion of thestate cabinet was likely soon and it was the chief minister'sprerogative.

Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now tocarry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJPpresident J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi onNovember 18, to wait for the clearance from the centralleadership.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected tobe a tightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering thatthere are too many aspirants, from the party old guard toCongress- JD(S) rebels who are now BJP legislators.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and sevenberths are still vacant.PTI KSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

