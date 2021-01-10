Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakh ex-president's party set to retain hold on power in Sunday's vote

Another opposition party has failed to secure official registration ahead of the vote. The absence of competition will dampen hopes of political reform encouraged by Kazakhstan's Western partners.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 10-01-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 01:30 IST
Kazakh ex-president's party set to retain hold on power in Sunday's vote
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handpicked by Nazarbayev as his successor in 2019, is also a senior member of the Nur Otan political party which controls 84 of 107 seats in Kazakhstan's lower house. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A party led by Kazakhstan's powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to sweep Sunday's parliamentary election, as it has done for decades, with no major opposition groups running in the vote. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handpicked by Nazarbayev as his successor in 2019, is also a senior member of the Nur Otan political party which controls 84 of 107 seats in Kazakhstan's lower house.

None of the party's four competitors in the race has openly criticised Nazarbayev or Tokayev, focusing their fire on lower-level officials and their policies instead. The Nationwide Social Democratic Party, the main opposition party in the oil-rich Central Asian nation, is boycotting the vote. Another opposition party has failed to secure official registration ahead of the vote.

The absence of competition will dampen hopes of political reform encouraged by Kazakhstan's Western partners. But it will help to ensure stability which has helped the country of 19 million attract hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign investment, primarily into the oil, gas and mining sectors. Also, in an attempt to modernise the system without relinquishing his party's tight grip on power, Tokayev has overseen the introduction of quotas for women and under-29s in political parties' candidate lists.

One notable female candidate running on the Nur Otan ticket is Dariga Nazarbayeva, the former president's eldest daughter who vanished from politics and public view last May when Tokayev removed her from the post of upper house speaker. Nazarbayeva's return to politics has revived speculation that she might eventually run for the presidency. Despite stepping down nearly two years ago, her 80-year-old father remains hugely influential. In addition to leading the ruling party, he chairs the powerful national security council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Arsenal and Everton required extra-time winners to reach the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team severely weakened by a COVID-19 outbreak. Mikel Artetas Arsenal was held scoreless for 90 m...

More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested, senator urges social media providers to keep data

Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral, of one carrying off the House Speakers lectern and another who wore horns and a fur pelt, while a top Democratic lawmaker called on mobile carriers to preser...

Brazil registers 62,290 new coronavirus cases, 1,171 more deaths

Brazil recorded 62,290 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,171 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.Brazil has registered more than 8 million cases of the virus since the pa...

Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

Thousands of Israelis renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.Protester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021