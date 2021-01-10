Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, US, UK, Canada criticise Hong Kong mass arrests

It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views, the four foreign ministers said.The Chinese and Hong Kong governments say the law is needed to restore order in a city that was rocked in 2019 by months of often violent anti-government protests demanding greater democracy.Most of those arrested last week had taken part in an unofficial primary for a legislative election that was later postponed.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 10-01-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 08:38 IST
Australia, US, UK, Canada criticise Hong Kong mass arrests

The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement Sunday expressing “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week.

The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. “It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the four foreign ministers said.

The Chinese and Hong Kong governments say the law is needed to restore order in a city that was rocked in 2019 by months of often violent anti-government protests demanding greater democracy.

Most of those arrested last week had taken part in an unofficial primary for a legislative election that was later postponed. Authorities allege the primary was part of a plot to take control of the legislature in order to paralyze government and force the city's leader to resign.

The 55 have not been charged, and all but three have been released on bail pending further investigation. Convictions could disqualify them from running for office. The four foreign ministers said the next legislative election should include candidates representing a range of political opinions. Only half the city's legislature is elected by popular vote.

“We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention,” they wrote.

The statement was signed by Marise Payne of Australia, Francois-Philippe Champagne of Canada, Dominic Raab of the U.K. and Mike Pompeo of the United States.

Separately, Pompeo announced Saturday that the U.S. is voiding longstanding restrictions on how its diplomats and others have contact with their counterparts in Taiwan, a self-governing island that China says should be under its rule.

The actions on Taiwan and Hong Kong will undoubtedly anger China, which views such moves as foreign interference in its internal affairs.

The Trump administration, which is in its final days, is also sending Kelly Craft, its ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan later this week. China has sharply criticized the upcoming visit, while the Taiwan government has welcomed it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-West Brom must bolster attack in January transfer window, says Allardyce

West Bromwich Albion will dip into the transfer market this month to strengthen their strikeforce, manager Sam Allardyce said after Saturdays penalty shootout defeat by League One side Blackpool in the FA Cup. With Callum Robinson rested an...

Landslides in Indonesia leave at least 11 dead

Two landslides triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia left at least 11 dead and 18 injured, officials said Sunday. The second landslide in Cihanjuang village in the Sumedang district of West Java province occurred as rescuers were still evacu...

Indonesia detects emergency signals in search for crashed jet -official

Indonesia detected on Sunday signals that could come from the flight recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea minutes after taking off from the capital Jakarta, Bagus Puruhito, chief of the countrys search and rescue agency...

Trump to visit US-Mexico border to laud border wall

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the US-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administrations work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021