Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to support farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to support farmers amid the agitation over the new agriculture laws. "There is still time, Modi ji, support the Annadata, leave the capitalists," read his tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

He also shared a video from his speech in April 2018 in Lok Sabha where he had criticised the Central government over farmers. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

