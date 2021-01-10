Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to support farmers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to support farmers amid the agitation over the new agriculture laws.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:31 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to support farmers amid the agitation over the new agriculture laws. "There is still time, Modi ji, support the Annadata, leave the capitalists," read his tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
He also shared a video from his speech in April 2018 in Lok Sabha where he had criticised the Central government over farmers. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's appeal to farmers for talks dominate media space
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents
A very historic day for Jammu & Kashmir, everybody there will benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme: PM Modi.
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi refers to transparent DDC polls in J-K & people's large participation, asserts it's a moment of pride for India.