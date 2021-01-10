HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

Left Menu
By Sajjad Hussain FGN11 IMF-CHINA-RECOVERY IMF says China recovering fast ahead of most big economies Washington China is recovering fast ahead of most large economies, but the recovery is still unbalanced and facing significant downside risks, the IMF has said, projecting an eight per cent growth rate for the worlds second largest economy in 2021.

These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES 18,645 fresh cases push India's COVID-19 tally to 1,04,50,284 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,50,284 with 18,645 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,00,75,950, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Sunday.

DEL4 VIRUS-BIOMEDICAL WASTE India generated around 33,000 tonnes COVID-19 waste in 7 months; Maharashtra biggest contributor New Delhi: India generated around 33,000 tonnes of COVID-19 biomedical waste in the last seven months, with Maharashtra contributing the maximum (3,587 tonnes) to it, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. By Gaurav Saini BOM3 MP-BIRD FLU Bird flu cases confirmed in 13 MP districts so far: Official Bhopal: Bird flu cases have so far been confirmed in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while around 1,100 crows and other wild birds have been found dead across 27 districts since the flu virus was first detected in the state last month, a government official said on Sunday.

DEL11 YEDIYURAPPA-KA-SHAH New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who reached here Sunday morning, said he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state's political scenario and also finalise candidates for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly by-polls.

FOREIGN FGN12 PAK-2NDLD BLACKOUT Power supply restored in many Pak cities after massive blackout Islamabad: Power supply was restored fully or partially on Sunday in many cities in Pakistan, including the national capital Islamabad, hours after several towns in the country plunged into darkness following a huge blackout due to a fault in the power distribution system. By Sajjad Hussain FGN11 IMF-CHINA-RECOVERY IMF says China recovering fast ahead of most big economies Washington: China is recovering fast ahead of most large economies, but the recovery is still unbalanced and facing significant downside risks, the IMF has said, projecting an eight per cent growth rate for the world’s second largest economy in 2021. By Lalit K Jha.

