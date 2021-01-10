Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 96.42 pc

With 1,00,75,950 recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India now stands at 96.42 per cent, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:48 IST
India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 96.42 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,00,75,950 recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India now stands at 96.42 per cent, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed on Sunday. There are currently 2,23,335 active cases in the country, 2.14 per cent of the total positive cases (1,04,50,284).

As many as 1,50,999 lives have been claimed so far, taking the Death rate to 1.44 per cent. India on Saturday reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

At present, there are 64,516 active cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 54,129. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,10,96,622 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to January 9. Of these, 8,43,307 samples were tested yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court pulls up Delhi Police for illegally arresting man, demanding money for bailing him out

A court here pulled up the Delhi Police for allegedly arresting a man illegally in a theft case and demanding money from his sister for helping in bailing him out, saying the case appeared to have been solved just to solve it.Additional Ses...

It's like a merit badge: 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours

Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of period romance Bridgerton, says fans rooting for him as the new James Bond is like a merit badge. The actor, whose turn as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series has made him a global heart...

3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district

A three-day state bird festivaltitled Kalrav will be held from January 15 in Bihars Jamuidistrict to create awareness about birds especially migratorybirds, an official said.The first state bird festival will be organisedbetween January 15 ...

Pashtun rights movement to organise 350-mile march in US highlighting Pak atrocities

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to the US in Washington DC against human rights violation of Pashtun people in Pakistan. One of the members of the protest also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021