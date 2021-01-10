Left Menu
Yediyurappa discusses cabinet expansion with Amit Shah, Nadda

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he discussed cabinet expansion with the BJP leadership and briefed them about the results of the Gram Panchayat election held in the state last month.

Updated: 10-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa talking to reporters on Sunday over the cabinet expansion of the state. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he discussed cabinet expansion with the BJP leadership and briefed them about the results of the Gram Panchayat election held in the state last month. "I explained to them in detail the Gram Panchayat result. We also discussed the cabinet expansion in detail. The names will be cleared as early as possible. 100 per cent this is the last meeting. They are going to clear the names as early as possible," said the Karnataka CM.

This comes after BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister at the latter's residence in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the political situation in Karnataka. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh were also present at the meeting. Yediyurappa had arrived in the national capital earlier today. He told reporters, "I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka. Recently we won gram panchayat elections and local elections in a big way. I am scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah."The Chief Minister said he would discuss the candidates for upcoming by-elections in the state.

"Within a month, we are going to face by-elections for vacant seats of Lok Sabha and state Assembly. We need to finalise candidates. I will try to meet Nadda Ji as well to discuss all this," he said.Responding to preparations for the vaccination process for COVID-19, Yediyurappa appeared confident that the coronavirus situation is under control in the state. (ANI)

