Man kills himself after shooting woman in dead

A 55-year-old woman, who had recently contested the Municipal Council election in Haryana's Ambala city, was shot dead by a man who also killed himself later on Sunday, police said.

Isham Singh, a resident of Karnal, shot himself dead after killing Amarjeet Kaur Sodhi, who had unsuccessfully contested the election, at Housing Board Colony in Ambala cantonment here, they said.

Sodhi had contested the councilor election from ward number six on a Haryana Jan Chetna Party ticket against BJP and Congress candidates.

Police said she had gone to visit Pushpa, her acquaintance living in Housing Board Colony, on Sunday evening. Singh, a wine contractor, reached there and shot her from a close range on the forehead, they said.

Sodhi's son said he is clueless why Singh shot her mother. He said her mother did not have any rivalry with anyone.

Police have registered a case in this connection and are investigating the matter.

