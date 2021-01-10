Japarov takes big lead in Kyrgyz presidential election - preliminary data

Japarov takes big lead in Kyrgyz presidential election - preliminary dataReuters | Bishkek | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:59 IST
Former interim president Sadyr Japarov looked poised for a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election, preliminary Central Election Commission data showed on Sunday.
Based on about 28% of ballots, Japarov had won 72.7% of the vote, according to the data, which was being updated in real time. If he wins more than 50% of the vote, Japarov will be elected president and avoid a run-off.
Also Read: Voters in Kyrgyzstan cast ballots in early presidential vote
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyrgyzstan