Japarov takes big lead in Kyrgyz presidential election - preliminary data

Former interim president Sadyr Japarov looked poised for a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election, preliminary Central Election Commission data showed on Sunday.

Based on about 28% of ballots, Japarov had won 72.7% of the vote, according to the data, which was being updated in real time. If he wins more than 50% of the vote, Japarov will be elected president and avoid a run-off.

