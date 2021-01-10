Left Menu
Japarov takes big lead in Kyrgyz presidential election - preliminary data

Reuters | Bishkek | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:59 IST
Japarov takes big lead in Kyrgyz presidential election - preliminary data
Former interim president Sadyr Japarov looked poised for a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election, preliminary Central Election Commission data showed on Sunday.

Based on about 28% of ballots, Japarov had won 72.7% of the vote, according to the data, which was being updated in real time. If he wins more than 50% of the vote, Japarov will be elected president and avoid a run-off.

