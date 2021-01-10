Left Menu
Nadda to address rally in Assam on Monday

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day tour of poll-bound Assam from Monday during which he will address a rally in Silchar and attend a number of other party programmes. The party said he will address the rally on Monday.He is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state party leadership, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:24 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day tour of poll-bound Assam from Monday during which he will address a rally in Silchar and attend a number of other party programmes. The party said he will address the rally on Monday.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state party leadership, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The assembly poll in the northeastern state is likely to be held in April. The saffron party, which had stormed to power in the state for the first time in 2016, is confident of keeping the throne after putting up an impressive show in recent local polls and also due to perceived feebleness in the ranks of main opposition Congress, more so after the death of its heavyweight and three-term chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Opposition parties, however, hope to put the BJP on the defensive over a host of issues, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

