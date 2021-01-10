Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyz nationalist wins landslide victory in presidential poll

More than 80% of voters have also supported a proposal to reform the constitution to give the president greater powers at parliament's expense, the commission said. Violent protests which erupted last October sprung Japarov, 52, from jail to the prime minister's chair and culminated in him assuming the interim presidency before he ran for the full-time role.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:36 IST
Kyrgyz nationalist wins landslide victory in presidential poll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov won a landslide victory on Sunday in Kyrgyzstan's snap presidential election, which was triggered by the collapse of the previous government.

Japarov has won almost 80% of the vote in the Central Asian nation which is closely allied with Russia, preliminary results cited by Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission showed, meaning there will be no run-off. More than 80% of voters have also supported a proposal to reform the constitution to give the president greater powers at parliament's expense, the commission said.

Violent protests which erupted last October sprung Japarov, 52, from jail to the prime minister's chair and culminated in him assuming the interim presidency before he ran for the full-time role. Japarov, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for kidnapping a provincial governor as part of a protest, had his verdict quashed amid the October unrest and has outspent 16 presidential poll rivals by a wide margin.

Despite his nationalist stance - Japarov's first act as prime minister was to add ethnicity information to national ID cards - he has repeatedly pledged to maintain a close relationship with former Soviet overlord Moscow. "Russia is our strategic partner," Japarov said after casting his ballot in a suburb of capital Bishkek, and urged all groups to accept the results in order to preserve stability.

Russia operates a military airbase in the mountainous nation and is the main destination for hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz migrant labourers. Neighbouring China is another key trade partner and investor in the impoverished and predominantly Muslim nation, whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting disruptions to trade and travel.

Japarov's prison sentence stems from his campaign in the early 2010s to nationalise the giant Kumtor gold mine operated by Canada's Centerra Gold. After coming to power last year, however, he said that was no longer a goal and he would only seek to ensure profits are split fairly. Japarov's campaign, which combined references to traditional symbols and values with promises such as doubling healthcare spending struck a chord with voters, especially in rural areas.

Before toppling the government of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov in October, similar violent protests deposed presidents in 2010 and 2005. Another former head of state, Almazbek Atambayev, is under arrest on corruption charges. "I voted against everyone because it makes no difference for ordinary people who is in charge, everyone lies to us," Bakyt, a 52-year-old power engineer who only gave his first name, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat sees 671 new COVID-19 cases, 806 recoveries

Gujarat on Sunday reported671 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total countof infections to 2,51,944, state health department said.With four more patients succumbing to the viraldisease, including two in Ahmedabad, the cumulative...

WRAPUP 1- Soccer-Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through

Premier League Leeds United suffered the biggest upset of the FA Cup third round when they fell to a 3-0 defeat by fourth-tier Crawley Town on Sunday as Manchester City and Chelsea eased through.A brilliant solo strike from Nick Tsaroulla i...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2120 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters in Vasco.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-LD IND Australia dismiss set openers as India face uphill task in pu...

Avian flu: MP experts explore crows, migratory birds link

Nearly 700 crows have been founddead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avianinfluenza scare and the chances of their getting infected withthe virus is high as they feed on other dead birds, expertssaid on Sunday.State animal husb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021