Threat from violent extremist groups remains high, says U.S. Senator Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that the threat from violent extremist groups remains high after the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump. In a statement, Schumer said he had spoken on Saturday with FBI Director Christopher Wray to urge him to "relentlessly pursue" the attackers.

"The threat of violent extremist groups remains high and the next few weeks are critical in our democratic process with the upcoming inauguration at the U.S. Capitol to swear in President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Schumer said.

