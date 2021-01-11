K'taka Cabinet exercise on January 13 or 14, BJP National President will be invited: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Monday said the much-awaited expansion orreshuffle of his cabinet will take place on January 13 or 14,and BJP National President J P Nadda will be invited for theswearing-in.

Though the Chief Minister indicated that seven newfaces will be inducted, he did not make it clear whether itwill be cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

''On January 13 or 14 according to convenience of ournational President J P Nadda and Karnataka in-charge (generalsecretary Arun Singh), by inviting them, swearing in ceremonywill be organised,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here after paying tributes toformer Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his deathanniversary, he said, about seven members will be inducted.

Asked whether it will be cabinet expansion orreshuffle, he said, ''let's see, you will get to know.'' Yediyurappa on Sunday had held discussions with Naddaand Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi about thecabinet exercise.

On returning from New Delhi late on Sunday, the ChiefMinister had said that seven members will be inducted onJanuary 13 afternoon, and that he will finalise the names onMonday after discussions.

Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now tocarry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by the BJPpresident during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, towait for the clearance from the central leadership.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be atightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering that thereare too many aspirants, from the party old guard to Congress-JD(S) rebels who are now BJP legislators.

While several of the old guards like Umesh Katti(eight-time MLA) and Arvind Limbavali are waiting for a chanceto be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels likeMunirathna, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJPcome to power and are now party legislators, are also aspiringfor slots.

While Munirathna is now BJP MLA from RR Nagar, Shankarand Nagaraj are MLCs.

Yediyurappa had recently also indicated that MLC C PYogeshwar, who is said to have played a key role by managingCongress-JD(S) rebel MLAs, during the political turmoil in thestate in 2019, that eventually led to BJP to come to power,will be inducted into the Ministry.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berthsare still vacant.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

