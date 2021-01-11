Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital fire: Markets, shops shut in Bhandara over bandh call

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:52 IST
Hospital fire: Markets, shops shut in Bhandara over bandh call

Markets and other commercialestablishments in most parts of Bhandara remained closed onMonday in response to a bandh called the BJP to expressanguish over the death of 10 infants in a fire at the districthospital.

BJP workers took out a bike rally in the Maharashtradistrict, appealing to people to keep their establishmentsclosed and support the bandh.

BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, on Sunday said hisparty wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retiredjudge into the Saturday's incident in which 10 infants werekilled in a blaze at the district hospital.

Medhe said they also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakhto the bereaved families.

Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray's visit to the hospital earlier on Sunday, the MPhad said they expected that he would immediately suspend thecivil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailedinquiry, but nothing happened.

The BJP has taken a decision to call a bandh inBhandara on Monday to draw the attention of the government, hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAT directs NDTV's Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy to deposit 50% of disgorged amount

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has directed NDTVs promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to deposit 50 per cent of the disgorged amount before markets regulator Sebi within four weeks.It further said if NDTV deposits the amount, the b...

REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the countrys central bank governor said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the ...

Next tranche of commercial mining auction to be launched this month: Coal Minister

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the next tranche of commercial mines auction will be launched this month and stressed that further rounds will continue thereafter.Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony for commercial coal min...

Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur

Three persons have been killed in separate incidents of attack by elephants in ChhattisgarhsJashpur district, a forest official said on Monday.The incidents took place late Sunday evening inPathalgaon forest range of the district, located a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021