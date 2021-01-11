Hospital fire: Markets, shops shut in Bhandara over bandh call

Markets and other commercialestablishments in most parts of Bhandara remained closed onMonday in response to a bandh called the BJP to expressanguish over the death of 10 infants in a fire at the districthospital.

BJP workers took out a bike rally in the Maharashtradistrict, appealing to people to keep their establishmentsclosed and support the bandh.

BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, on Sunday said hisparty wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retiredjudge into the Saturday's incident in which 10 infants werekilled in a blaze at the district hospital.

Medhe said they also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakhto the bereaved families.

Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray's visit to the hospital earlier on Sunday, the MPhad said they expected that he would immediately suspend thecivil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailedinquiry, but nothing happened.

The BJP has taken a decision to call a bandh inBhandara on Monday to draw the attention of the government, hesaid.

