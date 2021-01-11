BJP will return to power in Assam as it worked for all-round development of state: Nadda

BJP national president J P Naddaon Monday asserted that his party will return to power inAssam in the upcoming elections, bagging over 100 of 126assembly seats, as the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government hasworked for the all-round development of the state.

Nadda, during his address at 'Vijay Sankalp' rallyhere, said that the saffron party, since its victory in 2016Assam assembly polls, has gone on to win all elections in thestate -- be it zilla parishad, panchayat, territorial orautonomous council.

The party has given due recognition to Assam'sculture, language and identity, the top BJP leader said.

''The BJP has been working peacefully for thedevelopment of Assam, taking into consideration the interestsof all communities. It has fulfilled their demands withoutharming others.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home MinisterAmit Shah resolved the 50-year old Bodo issue by signing apeace accord and bringing the militants to the mainstream. Allstakeholders were taken into confidence and the accord ensuredthat their demands were given due recognition,'' he stated.

The BJP chief, who arrived here on Monday on a two-dayvisit, is set to leave later in the day for Guwahati, where hewill hold meetings with members of the party's state unit corecommittee, election committee and other office bearers.

