BJP govt adopting indifferent attitude towards farmers: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the ''indifferent'' attitude adopted by the BJP government towards farmers is a ''direct insult'' to them.

''The way the BJP government adopted an indifferent attitude towards farmers by being insensitive to them is a direct insult to 'annadata' (farmers). This is extremely condemnable,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

If they can spot smoke elsewhere, why cannot they see the fire at their own home, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

