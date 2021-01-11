BJP govt adopting indifferent attitude towards farmers: Akhilesh

BJP govt adopting indifferent attitude towards farmers: AkhileshPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:34 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the ''indifferent'' attitude adopted by the BJP government towards farmers is a ''direct insult'' to them.
''The way the BJP government adopted an indifferent attitude towards farmers by being insensitive to them is a direct insult to 'annadata' (farmers). This is extremely condemnable,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
If they can spot smoke elsewhere, why cannot they see the fire at their own home, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
