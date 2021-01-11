Goa minister says will discuss IIT protest issue with CM

Goa Health Minister VishwajitRane on Monday said he will assess the ground situation at thevillage which is witnessing protest against the proposed IITproject and seek an appointment with Chief Minister PramodSawant to discuss the matter.

Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goadistrict has been the site of the week-long protest againstthe proposed IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) in the areawith local residents insisting they will not part with theirland for the project.

On Monday, around 300 residents of Mauxi villagewalked 22 kilometres to reach the protest site.

Rane, who is the MLA from the area, tweeted, I shallbe assessing the ground situation with our people regardingIIT at Shel-Melauli today and will discuss the matter withCM.

I shall seek an appointment with Honble CM@DrPramodPSawant to discuss the matter pertaining to IIT.

Issues raised by our people are of utmost concern to me, and Ishall be working towards resolving the same, added theminister, who is the MLA from Valpoi.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said the governmentwill go ahead with the project, but has offered to initiatetalks with agitators.

