Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa minister says will discuss IIT protest issue with CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:19 IST
Goa minister says will discuss IIT protest issue with CM

Goa Health Minister VishwajitRane on Monday said he will assess the ground situation at thevillage which is witnessing protest against the proposed IITproject and seek an appointment with Chief Minister PramodSawant to discuss the matter.

Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goadistrict has been the site of the week-long protest againstthe proposed IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) in the areawith local residents insisting they will not part with theirland for the project.

On Monday, around 300 residents of Mauxi villagewalked 22 kilometres to reach the protest site.

Rane, who is the MLA from the area, tweeted, I shallbe assessing the ground situation with our people regardingIIT at Shel-Melauli today and will discuss the matter withCM.

I shall seek an appointment with Honble CM@DrPramodPSawant to discuss the matter pertaining to IIT.

Issues raised by our people are of utmost concern to me, and Ishall be working towards resolving the same, added theminister, who is the MLA from Valpoi.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said the governmentwill go ahead with the project, but has offered to initiatetalks with agitators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In Trump's final days, Netanyahu orders more settler homes built

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered construction plans advanced on Monday for some 800 Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, anchoring the projects in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. Palest...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to five persons in two separate cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of...

Pandemic threatens to result in balance sheet impairments, capital shortfalls at lenders: Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to result in balance sheet impairments and capital shortfalls at banks, especially once regulatory reliefs are rolled back. In his foreword to the bi-annual Financia...

Defence Ministry conducts online quiz on the 1971 Indo-Pak war

The Defence Ministry is conducting an online quiz competition from January 11 to January 22 on the 1971 Indo-Pak war as a part of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, said an official statement on Monday.India is celebrating 50 years ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021