UK PM Johnson says: We've done 2.4 million vaccine shots so far

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 2.4 COVID-19 million vaccination shots had been administered so far in the United Kingdom. "I think we've done 2 million people so far, or 2.4 million jabs," Johnson said as he visited a vaccination centre in southwestern England.

The National Health Service, he said, was doing an incredibly good job.

