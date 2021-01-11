UK PM Johnson says: We've done 2.4 million vaccine shots so far

UK PM Johnson says: We've done 2.4 million vaccine shots so farReuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 2.4 COVID-19 million vaccination shots had been administered so far in the United Kingdom. "I think we've done 2 million people so far, or 2.4 million jabs," Johnson said as he visited a vaccination centre in southwestern England.
The National Health Service, he said, was doing an incredibly good job.
