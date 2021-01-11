Left Menu
Since Independence, change of power in India has always been in accordance with democratic traditions: Om Birla

Since Independence, the change of power in India has always been in accordance with democratic traditions, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Since Independence, change of power in India has always been in accordance with democratic traditions: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the event. . Image Credit: ANI

Birla made these remarks at the Youth Parliament Festival held in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

Birla made these remarks at the Youth Parliament Festival held in the Central Hall of Parliament today. He said, "The maturity of our democracy also shows that the change of power has always taken place smoothly and according to democratic traditions. There may be a difference of ideology in our political parties but on national interest and national issues, all are one."

He further said, "Within seven decades the country has witnessed a lot of change and it is the Parliament building where our elected representatives have contributed for the country and have worked determinedly to move the country forward." Birla said, "It is because of the vision of our Constitution makers that India's democracy has been strengthened and enriched today in the seven decades of our nation's journey."

Calling for empowering youth, Birla said, "There have been many changes in our country in the last seven decades. Now with new technology, new innovation, new thinking, new ideas and innovations, we all have to take the country forward on the path of progress." (ANI)

