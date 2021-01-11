Left Menu
Development News Edition

In wake of rampage, Washington seeks to secure Biden's inauguration

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:48 IST
In wake of rampage, Washington seeks to secure Biden's inauguration

City and U.S. officials pressed law enforcement authorities to safeguard President-elect Joe Biden's Washington inauguration from more violence by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Sunday called for a different approach to security before the Jan. 20 event after what she called last week's "unprecedented terrorist attack." Adam Schiff, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said he expected law enforcement to ensure a safe event.

The threat of more violence in the last nine days of Trump's term was a reason to swiftly remove the incumbent, who fired up thousands of loyalists in a speech before Wednesday's rampage, Schiff told CBS "This Morning." "There's certainly a danger that the president will continue to incite his followers to further violent activity, aimed at stopping the peaceful transition of power," Schiff said.

The assault on the Capitol, staged to object to the certification of Biden's victory in the November election, sent lawmakers scrambling into hiding and left five people dead. Dozens of people have been charged in the violence and hundreds more cases are expected. Far-right groups have praised the siege in encrypted chat rooms and defended the participants as patriots on social media. There have been online calls for more protests leading up to the inauguration, including a so-called Million Militia March on Jan. 20, and federal authorities promised aggressive pursuit of rioters.

Despite evidence of a fair election, Trump has challenged the validity of Biden's substantial electoral victory. In a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf made public on Sunday, Bowser urged the department "to adjust its approach to the inauguration in several specific ways," including a federal force deployment plan for all U.S. government property.

Bowser said the city was submitting a request for a "pre-disaster declaration" to allow for federal assistance. A U.S. presidential election traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the U.S. capital, but the ceremonies have been scaled back dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump said last week he would not attend the ceremony, a decision the president-elect supported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Polish government says some children to go back to school from Jan 18

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Polands health minister said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions such as the closure of hotels and many shops will remain in place...

It's Okay to Not Be Okay updates: Is Season 2 on the cards?

The Studio Dragon has not yet made any official announcement, but fans are hopeful that Its Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 will come. In their defence, renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit series w...

18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,211

Noida UP, Jan 11 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,211, while the recovery rate reached 98.55 per cent, official data showed.The active cases in...

BSES discoms in Delhi pay Rs 400 crore, 'resolved' pending dues with APCPL

The BSES discoms in Delhi have paid Rs 400 crore and resolved the matter of pending dues with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited APCPL, a BSES spokesperson said on Monday.Two power distribution companies of the Delhi government and R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021