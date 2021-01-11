Modi laying foundation of self-sufficient India: LS Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to lay the foundation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' on the lines of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri who worked for a self-sufficient India in food security, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

Underlining that the peoples' faith in democracy has continued to increase, Birla said in the last seven decades, Indian democracy has continuously thrived and strengthened itself.

''The strength of Indian democracy can be seen from the fact that the transfer of power has always occurred smoothly and as per our democratic traditions,'' he said. He was addressing the participants at the Inaugural Session of the Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in the Central Hall of the Parliament House.

Birla said that before Independence, Indian youth was at the forefront of the struggle for freedom. In a similar way the youth today must work ceaselessly towards taking India to the path of prosperity and progress. Paying tributes to former prime minister Shastri, whose death anniversary was observed on Monday, Birla said he embodied the values of simplicity and steely resolve, gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' for India's soldiers and farmers who toil to keep the nation safe and secure. ''Just like Shastri ji laid the foundation of self sufficiency in the area of food security for India, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working tirelessly towards the making of Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said.

The speaker said that for the nation to prosper, it is imperative for the youth to make the significant contribution, which is their responsibility as well as duty, while adding that Prime Minister Modi had given an important direction to the youth. Birla expressed the confidence that in the coming years, Indian youth would be at the forefront of an innovation based world through their technical knowledge and skills. The Valedictory Session of national youth parliament will be held on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the young participants and interact with them. Birla will also grace the event. This festival has seen the participation of a large number of youths from all over the country and 84 candidates are participating in the final event after winning at the district and state levels. The jury for the finals comprises MP (Rajya Sabha) Roopa Ganguly, MP (Lok Sabha) Parvesh Sahib Singh and senior journalist and writer Prafulla Ketkar.

