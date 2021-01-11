Left Menu
Why is AAP so scared of the Akalis? asks Punjab Minister

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their campaign against the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra today said that the AAP has become subservient to the Akalis and started levelling baseless allegations against the Chief Minister.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:00 IST
Pucal bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Mohindra also expressed surprise over the newfound love of the AAP for the Akalis.

"It is strange and surprising that a party whose leader Arvind Kejriwal tendered an unconditional apology in utter cowardice to Bikram Singh Majithia over a defamation suit, is trying to preach political morality to Capt Amarinder," he said. The Minister added, "Since Kejriwal had set an unprecedented record in cowardice by tendering an unconditional apology to Majithia and running away from a legal suit, the AAP leadership in Punjab is now busy trying to wash off the blot of the cowardice of their leader. But let me tell them, they have chosen a wrong course and the wrong target as Capt Amarinder's credibility and reputation are above board."

Taking a dig at AAP chief Kejriwal, Mohindra said, "Unlike Kejriwal who has a distinct record of cowardice, Capt Amarinder has a distinguished record of taking bold and courageous decisions even at the risk of losing his chair." Taking forward the nationalist-debate he said, "Capt Amarinder rejoined the Indian army in 1965 to fight the war against Pakistan, resigned from the parliament to protest against Operation Bluestar, and enacted a special law to save the waters of Punjab while risking losing the Chief Ministership in 2004. Let the AAP leaders quote one similar single example of their leader."

The Minister raised concerns as to why the AAP leadership had stopped speaking against the Akalis even on the farmers' issue, as they were part of the decision to implement three controversial agriculture laws. "Have you arrived at some subtle understanding with the Akalis or your leader is still afraid of Majithia?" he asked the AAP leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

