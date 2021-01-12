Portugal's president tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

Portugal's president tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptomsReuters | Lisbon | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:44 IST
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for the coronavirus but has so far shown no symptoms, his office said on Monday.
The 72-year-old is seeking a second term as the country's president in an election on Jan. 24.
