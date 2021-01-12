Bifurcate process of impeachment, nominees confirmation: Biden
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 04:25 IST
President-elect Joe Biden has urged the US Congressional leadership on Monday to bifurcate the process to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump and confirmation of his nominees.
Biden told reporters at a news conference on Monday that his priority was to get first and foremost a stimulus bill passed and secondly to begin to rebuild the economy. He plans to make a detailed announcement in this regard on Thursday.
''I had a discussion today with some folks in the House (and) in the Senate,'' Biden said. ''Can we go a half day on dealing with the impeachment and half a day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as well as moving on the package?'' ''So that is my hope and expectation,'' he said.
The president-elect added that he had not received an answer from the lawmakers yet.
Responding to a question, Biden said he was not afraid of holding inauguration outside.
''We have been getting briefed, but I think it's critically important that there be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened peoples' lives, defaced public property, caused great damage that they be held accountable, Biden said. ''And I think that is a view that is held by the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans in the Congress.'' PTI LKJHMB
