Amazon.com suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

Amazon.com suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden certificationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 04:49 IST
Amazon.com Inc said Monday its political action committee would suspend contributions to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden's electoral certification last week.
"Given the unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process, the Amazon PAC has suspended contributions to any member of Congress who voted to override the results of the U.S. presidential election," Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said.
ALSO READ
Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'
Pune: MNS workers arrested for vandalizing Amazon warehouse
Future, Amazon continue letter fight; Write to SEBI over Future-Reliance deal
Amazon invests Rs 11,400 cr in India in FY20
Amazon Prime Video series 'The Family Man' season 2 to premiere in February