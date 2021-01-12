Left Menu
Odisha CM announces Rs 92.37cr financial assistance for kendu workers

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:12 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (FIle photo) Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial assistance of Rs 92.37 crore for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers associated with it.

The chief minister announced while reviewing the welfare of the people, mostly tribals, engaged in kendu leaf activities on Monday.

Of the total amount, Rs 59.78 crore will be disbursed bonus, he said.

Since 2014, the state government has made a provisionfor giving bonuses to the people engaged in kendu leaf trade, which comes from the profit made, the chief minister said.

Patnaik also announced that the exgratia in the case of the death or permanent disability of a kendu leaf worker would be increased to Rs 2 Lakh from Rs 1 Lakh.

Kendu leaves are mainly used to roll beedis.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60 lakh man-days were created by the government, and 7,54,631 kendu leaf pluckers along with 18,223 binders and 16,533 casual workers have been benefited, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

