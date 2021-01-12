FHRAI urges govt to bring tourism under concurrent list, grant industry status to hospitality sector

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has urged the Union government to bring tourism under the concurrent list and to grant the 'industry' status to the hospitality sector.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, the FHRAI said the hospitality sector in the country is engulfed in massive losses and mounting debts ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and is staring at a horrendous future with no solace to be seen in the near future.

''It is the need of the hour to bring the tourism sector in the concurrent list of the Indian constitution for effective legislation to place tourism on the national agenda,'' the letter by FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

Tourism should be included under the concurrent list so that both the state tourism department and the central tourism ministry have clearly defined responsibilities in their respective domains, it added.

The letter has also urged the Union government to grant the 'industry' status to the hospitality sector.

It asked the government to consider these demands of the hospitality sector favourably and extend the much-needed support to the sector at this time of deep crisis.

