Rahul Gandhi to begin Congress' election campaign for Tamil Nadu on Pongal
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to kick-start his party's election campaign from Tamil Nadu on January 14, party sources said here on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:38 IST
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to kick-start his party's election campaign from Tamil Nadu on January 14, party sources said here on Tuesday. "Rahul Gandhi will start his election campaign from Tamil Nadu this month. He will reach the state on January 14 to attend the Jallikattu programme organised on the occasion of Pongal. Later he is likely to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24," a source said.
They added that the Congress leader will further visit all other states where the Assembly elections are scheduled to happen this year, including West Bengal. Terms of state governments, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry are scheduled to end in 2021. Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
