Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naik stable but if needed he will be moved to Delhi: Rajnath

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:58 IST
Naik stable but if needed he will be moved to Delhi: Rajnath
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

If required Union ministerShripad Naik, admitted to a hospital in Goa after he met with an accident, will be shifted to New Delhi for further treatment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

A team of New Delhi's All India institute of medical sciences (AIIMS) will coordinate with doctors of the GoaMedical College and Hospital (GMCH) who are treating the 68-year-old BJP leader, he said.

Singh said the condition of Naik is stable and he is out of danger.

Naik received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with the accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighboring Karnataka.

Singh flew down to Goa and visited Naik, who was admitted to the state government-run GMCH near here on late Monday night.

Upon his arrival, Singh held a meeting with senior doctors of the GMCH, including its Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar, over the condition of the Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH who underwent multiple surgeries at the hospital.

Talking to reporters, Singh said he has spoken to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who has agreed to coordinate with the team of GMCH doctors treating Naik.

The condition of Naik is stable and he is out of danger. Teams of doctors from the AIIMS and the GMCH will supervise his treatment, and if required, he would be flown toNew Delhi for further treatment, Singh said.

We may not require to shift him to Delhi,'' he said.

Dr Bandekar said as of now there was no need to shift Naik out of the GMCH.

When he was brought to the GMCH, he was critical but later he responded to treatment and is gaining consciousness.

Throughout night four major surgeries were performed on him, he said.

Bandekar said Naik will continue to be in the hospital for another 10 to 15 days after which it will take at least 3to 4 months for him to recuperate completely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood: SC.

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood SC....

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting.

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting....

National Credit Regulator urges public to spend and borrow wisely

The National Credit Regulator NCR has urged the public to start 2021 on a good note by spending and borrowing wisely.In a statement on Tuesday, the NCR said some consumers are currently finding it difficult to meet their financial obligatio...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India prepares for worlds biggest vaccination driveIndian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Tuesday, getting ready for the launch of a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021