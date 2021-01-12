Left Menu
Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:51 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda held a series of meetings with senior party leaders of Assam on the upcoming assembly election, the saffron party's state unitRanjeet Kumar Dass said on Tuesday.

Discussions were held on wide-ranging issues related to the polls, including the strengthening of the party organisational structure, he told reporters here.

Nadda conducted three meetings with the members of the core committee, election committee and other office-bearers of the party's state unit till late Monday night, Dass said.

He said that Nadda's visit will inspire the party's grassroots-level workers before the assembly elections due inMarch-April.

''I, on behalf of all party workers, express my gratefulness to him for his valuable guidance which will motivate all members to work hard during the polls,'' he said.

The meetings were attended by Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowal, senior minister and North East DemocraticAlliance (NEDA) Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's Assamin-charge Baijayant J Panda and others.

The NEDA is the NDA's version in the northeast.

Nadda had officially launched the party's campaign for the assembly polls in the state by addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp' Rally at Silchar on Monday.

He arrived in Guwahati on Monday night and held party meetings. He did not have any public engagement.

Nadda, along with Sonowal and Sarma, offered tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Dass and Panda, the BJP president alsovisited the Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers, before leavingfor New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

