SDMC claims Rs 2.9 Cr 'due' from Delhi govt for services at Radha Soami COVID centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:05 IST
South Delhi Mayor Anamika and two other senior leaders of the SDMC on Tuesday claimed that an amount of about Rs 2.9 crore is due to the civic body from the Delhi government for ''offering sanitation services'' at the Radha Soami Satsang COVID-19 Care Centre last year.

The MCD in-charge of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Durgesh Pathak, hit back at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), alleging that the BJP-ruled civic body has ''failed in its duties'' and is now ''showing reluctance in carrying out sanitation work'' even for a central government project.

The SDMC leaders made the claim at a press conference held at the Civic Centre here.

Leader of the House in the SDMC Narender Chawla claimed that the Delhi government had ''assured to bear the costs'' when the emergency arrangement was being planned to fight COVID-19 last year.

Anamika alleged that the AAP government is ''not releasing'' funds to the civic bodies and now, ''COVID services are also getting affected'' due to its attitude.

''We had deployed about 200 SDMC employees at the Radha Soami Satsang COVID-19 Care Centre last year to fight the pandemic. We have already paid over Rs 1.83 crore to the concessionaire from May till October and an amount of over Rs 1.05 crore is yet to be paid till December. We are not in a financial situation to meet this, so we request the Delhi government to release the due amount of over Rs 2.9 crore for the services rendered,'' Chawla told reporters.

Asked if the SDMC will continue to offer municipal and bio-waste disposal services at the COVID care centre, he said, ''Yes, we will continue to serve the people.'' PTI KND VIT RC

