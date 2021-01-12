Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Adelson dies -statement

Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Adelson dies -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:57 IST
Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas casino magnate and major donor to Republican politicians including President Donald Trump, has died, his casino said on Tuesday. He was 87.
Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Las Vegas
- Donald Trump
- Sheldon Adelson
ALSO READ
Trump blasts 'weak' Republican leaders over $2,000 checks, defense bill
Several Republicans sue Pence to overturn Biden win
U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow