Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Adelson dies -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:57 IST
Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Adelson dies -statement

Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas casino magnate and major donor to Republican politicians including President Donald Trump, has died, his casino said on Tuesday. He was 87.

Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement.

