Former AIADMK Minister P V Damodaran is dead

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:28 IST
Former Tamil Nadu minister andsenior AIADMK leader P V Damodaran died at a private hospitalhere on Tuesday after a brief illness, party and hospitalsources said.

Damodaran, 70, had represented Pongalur assemblyconstituency in the district and was the animal husbandryminister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet during 2001-06.

He is survived by wife.

The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago withsymptoms of COVID-19 but had tested negative.

However, he was undergoing treatment for age relatedillness and breathed his last following multiple organfailure, hospital sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

