Former AIADMK Minister P V Damodaran is dead

Former Tamil Nadu minister andsenior AIADMK leader P V Damodaran died at a private hospitalhere on Tuesday after a brief illness, party and hospitalsources said.

Damodaran, 70, had represented Pongalur assemblyconstituency in the district and was the animal husbandryminister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet during 2001-06.

He is survived by wife.

The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago withsymptoms of COVID-19 but had tested negative.

However, he was undergoing treatment for age relatedillness and breathed his last following multiple organfailure, hospital sources said.

