Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai polls:'Cong must fight alone to retain political space'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:54 IST
Mumbai polls:'Cong must fight alone to retain political space'

The Congress, which shares powerwith the Shiv Sena and the NCP in the Maharashtra government,should contest all 227 seats in the next year's elections forthe Mumbai civic body on its own to ensure that it doesn'tlose the political space in the financial capital, cityCongress president Bhai Jagtap said on Tuesday.

During his interaction with select media persons,Jagtap stressed the BJP is the main political enemy of theCongress.

''In the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)elections, the Congress won 31 seats. We lost more than 30seats by a narrow margin of 500 to 1,000 votes. We will waitfor a decision of the party high command on this. Retainingthe political space in Mumbai is important,'' he said.

Jagtap said contesting the civic poll independentlywill have no bearing on the MVA alliance.

''When the Congress and NCP were in power (inMaharashtra before 2014) they had fought all local electionsindependently,'' he said.

In the Mumbai civic body, Congress is the mainOpposition party while the Shiv Sena and the BJP are rulingparties.

Jagtap reiterated his demands for free water supplyfor slum-dwellersin Mumbai and the complete waiver ofproperty tax for houses measuring up to 500 sq feet.

The Congress leader said he would soon launch'padyatras' or foot marches in differnt parts of Mumbai togauge the mood of the voters and to galvanise the partycadres.

He said the 'padyatras' will begin from Sion Koliwadain February and AICC in charge HK Patil will flag it off.

Jagtap said the Congress was pursuing the property taxwaiver issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

''Even though the Shiv Sena-led civic body had passed aresolution to waive property tax of houses up to 500 sq ft andgranted 60 per cent concession for tenements measuring up to700 sq ft in paying the property tax, the then BJP governmentwaived only 17 per cent 'general component' of the propertytax,'' Jagtap claimed.

He said the Congress will also seek change in theDevelopment Control (DC) rules in view of the growingpopulation and taking into consideration the need for moreaffordable housing in Mumbai.

He demanded that civic ward reservation should bechanged for the upcoming civic polls.

''The BJP is our principal opponent,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-International community must aid poor nations to secure vaccines -Colombia's Duque

The international community must help low-income countries overcome weak positions in bilateral negotiations to secure coronavirus vaccines if global herd immunity is to be achieved, Colombias President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday. Although ...

Chinese city of Langfang goes into lockdown amid new COVID-19 threat

The Chinese city of Langfang near Beijing went into lockdown on Tuesday as new coronavirus infections raised worries about a second wave in a country that has mostly contained COVID-19.The number of new cases in mainland China reported on T...

Himachal's Keylong shivers at minus 10 degrees Celsius

Himachal Pradeshs Keylong, Kalpa and Bhuntar shivered at sub-zero temperature on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10...

Kuwait government resigns en masse as emir faces first big challenge

Kuwaiti ministers handed in their resignations to the prime minister on Tuesday, the government communications office CGC said, days after lawmakers submitted a motion asking to question the premier over issues including the makeup of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021