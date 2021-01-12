Locating executive capital in Vizag is certain,says AP govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Advisor to the governmentSajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday said locating theexecutive capital in port city Visakhapatnam (Vizag) iscertain and the litigation in courts was only delaying itsestablishment.

''One month this way or that way,but locating theExecutive Capital in Visakhapatnam is certain.We have decidedto make Vizag the Executive Capital as part ofdecentralisation of administration,'' state government advisor(public affairs) Sajjala told reporters here.

The ongoing litigation in courts was only delayingthe establishment of the Executive Capital in Vizag, hepointed out.

''We hope there will be a favourable outcome (in thecourt) and we will move to Vizag in the next three-fourmonths,'' Sajjala added.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy first mooted thethree capitals idea in December 2019 and his government movedto enact an enabling legislation in the state Legislature inJanuary 2020, with the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam,Judicial Capital in Kurnool and Legislative Capital inAmaravati.

That, however, did not happen as theDecentralisation Bill faced a hurdle in the LegislativeCouncil, with the opposition parties stalling it.

But, using the provisions of the Constitution, thegovernment passed the Bill a second time and secured theGovernors assent.

The new legislation, however, then faced a legalhurdle with the High Court imposing a stay and directing thestate government not to go ahead with its plan of relocatingthe capital from Amaravati.PTI DBV BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)