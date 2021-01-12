HP govt announces public holiday for panchayat polls on Jan 17, 19 and 21

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared that January 17, 19 and 21 will be public holidays on account of elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) where the polls are scheduled to be held on the respective dates, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

All shops, government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in HP as recognised under the Industrial Disputes Act will remain closed on the three days in the areas where voting will take place, he said.

Importantly, the particular days will also be a paid holiday to daily wage workers, the official added.

A special casual leave may be given to those employees who are working in different places in the state but have a right to vote in PRIs upon producing certificates from the presiding officer concerned that they have cast their vote.

