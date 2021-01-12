Subsequent govts responsible for unemployment leading to migration of youth from UP: Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday blamed subsequent governments for rising unemployment in the state leading to migration of youths. He was addressing Naukri Samvad programme organised by the youth wing of the party on the National Youth Day.

''Uttar Pradesh was once the epicentre of the country because of its 'Yuva Shakti' (youth power), but today it has become the centre of unemployed and migrant labourers due to useless governments in the past some decades,'' Lallu said. According to a party release, youngsters hailing from different parts of the state participated in the program and spoke about their problems. The Naukari Samvad programme was held on Tuesday to mark the National Youth Day and birthday of the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, it said. PTI SAB SRY

