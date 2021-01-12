Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait's government quits, deepening political deadlock

The decision to reinstate the old parliament speaker, who hails from an elite merchant family, stirred anger among new lawmakers skeptical of corruption and the countrys patronage system.The prime minister must now submit the resignations to the countrys ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who is widely expected to accept them.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:41 IST
Kuwait's government quits, deepening political deadlock

Kuwaits Cabinet submitted its resignation Tuesday, the latest development in a cycle of clashes between the government and lawmakers that long has convulsed the sheikhdom with the strongest parliament in the Gulf.

The move, while not a surprise after some 30 lawmakers backed a no-confidence motion against the government this month, reveals how the country's politicking has caused instability, diminished public confidence and aggravated the oil-rich state's worst economic crisis in decades. The ministers quit after the recently elected members of parliament, more than 60 per cent of them new faces, grilled the prime minister to protest his new Cabinet appointments. The decision to reinstate the old parliament speaker, who hails from an elite merchant family, stirred anger among new lawmakers skeptical of corruption and the countrys patronage system.

The prime minister must now submit the resignations to the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who is widely expected to accept them. During their interrogation of the prime minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah last week, lawmakers accused him of staffing the Cabinet with “provocative and unqualified members,” according to local media. Other sore points included the choices for interior minister and justice minister, who opposed a draft law on Kuwaits stateless people that parliament had hoped to pass.

The tensions boiled over in last weeks parliamentary session, with footage showing shouting matches and physical brawls in the chamber. Security guards struggled to restrain lawmakers wearing traditional headdress and robes as they clambered over rows of chairs, screaming at supporters and friends of the parliament speaker.

“The lawmakers are trying to bring reforms, but they feel their hands are tied because the government keeps bringing in the same old faces,” said Mohammed al-Yousef, an independent Kuwaiti political analyst. “The system is designed to create deadlock.” The resignation of the government raises concerns that the emir may dissolve parliament and force a second election in as many months. It wouldnt be the first time. Kuwaits unusual combination of an emir-appointed government and elected parliament frequently gives rise to wrangling that analysts say impedes the countrys economic and social progress. The parliament can introduce legislation and question ministers, though the countrys emir retains ultimate authority and ruling family members hold senior posts. Last year, the ratings agency Moodys downgraded Kuwait for the first time in its history as the coronavirus pandemic and plunging oil prices burned a hole in the country's finances. Even with the treasury rapidly depleting, the government has no legal framework to deficit-spend beyond its current limit of USD 33 billion without parliamentary approval. Lawmakers have fiercely opposed raising the debt ceiling, fearing the money will be pillaged thanks to corruption.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of Babri mosque demolition accused

The Allahabad High Court will hear Wednesday a plea against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case.The petition filed on January 8 by Ayodhya residents...

One held for allegedly selling cheap liquor in scotch bottlemoh

The Punjab Excise Department on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly selling cheap brands of liquor, filled in scotch bottles here, an official said.Some persons were involved in smuggling cheap liquor from Chandigarh to Punjab and filling ...

Sawalakhe new head of Maharashtra Congress' women wing

The Congress on Tuesday appointedSandhya Sawalakhe as president of its Maharashtra unitswomen wing.Sawalakhe will be replacing Charulata Tokas, thecurrent state women wing chief, it said in a statement.PTI ENMKRK KRK...

UN counter-terrorism chief urges continued vigilance against ‘real’ ongoing threat

Terrorist activity has shown that we must remain extremely vigilant the threat remains real and even direct for many States, Vladimir Voronkov said, speaking from New York. He warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified the need ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021