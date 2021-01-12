U.S. insurrectionists should be added to no-fly list -Senate top Democrat

U.S. insurrectionists should be added to no-fly list -Senate top DemocratReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:59 IST
Supporters of President Donald Trump who breached the U.S. Capitol should be banned from flying, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, calling those in the mob insurrectionists who are a threat to national security.
Schumer said U.S. officials should place people who were inside the Capitol building on the federal "no fly" list. We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage," Schumer said at a news briefing.
