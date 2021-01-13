Left Menu
Development News Edition

Days after dubbing anti-Covid vaccine as 'BJP’s one', SP chief asks when will the poor get it

There were 90,000 buses. Had they been deployed, people would not have died on roads, he said.On the charge of his government often appointing officials of his caste on key posts in police and district administration, Yadav retorted, My government was termed a casteist government, but you can yourself see now, who is sitting on which government position and decide. PTI CORR SAB RAXRAX

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:25 IST
Days after dubbing anti-Covid vaccine as 'BJP’s one', SP chief asks when will the poor get it

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who had dubbed the country’s anti-Covid vaccine as the “BJP’s one” before its rollout and had vowed not to take its shot, on Tuesday asked when would the poor be inoculated.

''When would the coronavirus vaccine be provided to the poor? The government also needs to tell whether it would be free of cost or they will have to pay for it,” the SP chief posed the query on a day when the first consignment of the vaccine landed in Lucknow.

Yadav’s January 2 remark had prompted a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also from NC vice-president Omar Abdullah who had said vaccines don’t belong to any political party, but humanity.

On a day when the Supreme Court set up a four-member panel to resolve farmers grievances against the three central farm laws, the SP chief reiterated his party’s support to farmers, saying that everybody is facing problems because of the new farm laws.

“The Samajwadi Party supports farmers agitation against the farm laws,” the SP president said while speaking at a function at Sri Ram PG College at Adampur here.

He also accused the state government of doing nothing to ferry the migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh from various states amid the Covid lockdown.

“The migrants started from places like Gujarat and Maharashtra on bicycles and foot but the government did nothing for them. There were 90,000 buses. Had they been deployed, people would not have died on roads,” he said.

On the charge of his government often appointing officials of his caste on key posts in police and district administration, Yadav retorted, “My government was termed a casteist government, but you can yourself see now, who is sitting on which government position and decide.'' PTI CORR SAB RAXRAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Minor girl raped by lover, his friends in UP

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her lover and his friends after he blackmailed her using her obscene videos and pictures, police said on Tuesday.On the complaint of the girl, an FIR was lodged against her lover and four other youths on ...

EXCLUSIVE-Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip at the last minute on Tuesday after Luxembourgs foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet him, European diplomats and other people familiar with the matt...

UN refugee agency calls for ‘new chapter for refugee protection’ across Europe

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, UNHCRs Representative for EU Affairs, also called for reform to be central during negotiations over a new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, and highlighted the importance of an EU that saves lives, protects refugees i...

U.S. Chamber CEO says Trump undermined U.S. democratic institutions

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue issued a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling Trumps actions last week in connection with rioting at the U.S. Capitol absolutely unacceptable and completely inexcusable.Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021