McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses -New York Times

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 03:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has told associates he believes President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses and he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with his thinking.

