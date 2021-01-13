McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses -New York Times

McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses -New York TimesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 03:10 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has told associates he believes President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses and he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with his thinking.
