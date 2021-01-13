Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned -CNBC

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned at the request of the incoming Biden team, in a plan that would see Slaoui stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, CNBC reported on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, CNBC said https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:31 IST
Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Slaoui has resigned -CNBC

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned at the request of the incoming Biden team, in a plan that would see Slaoui stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, CNBC said https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce, citing two people familiar with the situation. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, according to CNBC.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Operation Warp Speed, and the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden both did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Tuesday. Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive who had also served on the board of directors of Moderna Inc, was named last spring to spearhead the government's effort at developing a COVID-19 vaccine on an accelerated schedule.

According to Politico, Slaoui previously said he planned to step down by early this year, but last week he said he "decided to extend that in order to ensure that the operation continues to perform the way it has performed through the transition of administration."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-China's new COVID-19 outbreaks

China has put millions of people in lockdown in response to new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the north and northeast, with Hebei province reporting the first new coronavirus death on the mainland since May last year. HOW DID THESE NEW OUTBREAKS...

Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to es...

Spal upsets Sassuolo to set up quarterfinal against Juventus

Second-division team Spal will face Serie A champion Juventus in the Italian Cup quarterfinals after winning 2-0 at 10-man Sassuolo.Spal is the only Serie B side left in the competition.Sassuolo, which had an impressive start to the Serie A...

Afghan intel agency says it killed council member in battle

Afghan forces killed a provincial council member suspected of ties with the Taliban during a gunbattle in western Ghor province, the Afghan intelligence service said late Thursday.The fighting near the provincial capital of Faroz Koh also k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021