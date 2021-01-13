Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a rare joint memo, top US military leaders remind troops of duty to defend Constitution

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:17 IST
In a rare joint memo, top US military leaders remind troops of duty to defend Constitution

In a rare move, US military's top leaders have issued a joint statement reminding all service members of their duty to uphold the Constitution, asserting that the right to free speech gives no one the right to resort to violence.

The memo -- issued on Tuesday and signed by America's most senior general, Mark Milley, and the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff -- comes amidst fears of more deadly violence by extremists supporting outgoing President Donald Trump.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday warned of ''armed protests'' being planned at all 50 US state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

''As we have done throughout our history, the US military will obey lawful orders from civilian leadership, support civil authorities to protect lives and property, ensure public safety in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,'' said the eight senior leaders of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff in the one-page letter.

''As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values and oath; it is against the law,'' the statement said.

The joint statement also denounced the attacks on the Capitol on January 6, during which violent Trump supporters stormed the building that resulted in the deaths of five people.

“We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,'' the statement said.

''The violent riot in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol Building and our Constitutional process. We mourn the deaths of the two Capitol policemen and others connected to these unprecedented events,'' it said.

According to The New York Times, the joint statement is the latest example of an apolitical American military and its top leadership thrust into an awkward, even potentially dangerous, position of possibly having to weigh dubious orders from the president against their oath to uphold the Constitution.

The CNN said the extraordinary statement underscores the scale of the challenge and the depth of the uncertainty and concern in Washington, where officials across the US security establishment scramble to deal with the aftermath of the chaos at the Capitol, and around the country, as all 50 states are preparing for possible violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: IPL this year probably wasn't timed ideally, says Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday said that it is interesting to see how many players are getting injured in the ongoing series against India and he added that the Indian Premier League IPL this year probably was not timed ide...

Possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik to AIIMS Delhi ruled out

AIIMS team headed by Dr S Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology who examined Union Minister Shripad Naik, ruled out the possibility of shifting Naik to Delhi on Wednesday. The team expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment ...

YouTube to suspend Trump's channel

YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trumps channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platforms policies, the company said Tuesday evening. A recent video on Trumps channel had i...

WRAPUP 7-With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021