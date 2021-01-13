Left Menu
Development News Edition

US cancels ambassador's controversial trip to Taiwan

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:48 IST
US cancels ambassador's controversial trip to Taiwan

The US State Department canceled the planned Taiwan visit by its UN ambassador that has drawn strong opposition and a warning from China.

The department announced it was canceling all senior-level overseas travels, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned trip to Belgium, in a decision to assist with the transition to the next administration.

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft was due to begin a three-day visit Wednesday, which would have involved meetings with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as well as delivering a speech.

Craft's trip was one of two moves in the twilight days of the Trump administration that increases official exchanges with the self-ruled island while also provoking China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

The US and China have clashed on everything from the origins of the pandemic to Hong Kong. China had already warned the US would pay a “heavy price'' in response to the planned visit.

It follows an announcement from Pompeo on Saturday that the US would remove longstanding restrictions on how its diplomats and others have contact with their Taiwanese counterparts.

Under the Trump administration and bipartisan support from Congress, relations with Taiwan has warmed up considerably, with the government increasing the frequency and quality of weapons sales to the island's government. Craft herself had a public lunch with Taiwan's top official in New York, James KJ Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, a meeting she called “historic”. She would have been the third high-level US official to visit Taiwan in recent months. In August last year, US Health Secretary Alex Azar became the highest-level US Cabinet official to visit since the US switched formal relations from Taiwan to China in 1979.

Taiwan is a sensitive issue for China's ruling Communist Party, which considers the self-governing island democracy of 23.6 million people a renegade province that should be brought under its rule.

Under the “One China” policy, the US recognises Beijing as the government of China and doesn't have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, it maintains unofficial contacts including a de facto embassy in Taipei, the capital, and supplies military equipment for the island's defence.

In Beijing, the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office declined to say whether the cancellation of Craft's visit was a positive sign for China-US relations.

“Our position is very clear. We resolutely oppose all official exchanges between the US side and the Taiwan area, demand the US immediately cease their wrong approach,” spokesperson Zhu Fenglian told reporters at a biweekly news briefing.

An expert said the visit would have also presented a dilemma for the Taiwanese government.

“This is also a headache for Taiwan. If you welcome them in a large way, with high norms, then you are expressing that you are very very close to the Trump administration, and in the eyes of the coming Biden administration, that's not good for Taiwan,'' said Yu-Shan Wu from Academia Sinica, a top research institution on the island.

Wu also noted that current policy moves could be reversed, pointing to the historic meeting between former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese leader in 2015. “Back then, although Taiwan and China's leaders met, this seemed to be a climax, but then the situation was completely reversed.” In 2016, Taiwan elected independence-leaning Tsai Ing-wen as president, and China broke off contact with the government shortly after.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next

The US House rushed ahead toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the trem...

Ind vs Aus: IPL this year probably wasn't timed ideally, says Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday said that it is interesting to see how many players are getting injured in the ongoing series against India and he added that the Indian Premier League IPL this year probably was not timed ide...

Possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik to AIIMS Delhi ruled out

AIIMS team headed by Dr S Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology who examined Union Minister Shripad Naik, ruled out the possibility of shifting Naik to Delhi on Wednesday. The team expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment ...

YouTube to suspend Trump's channel

YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trumps channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platforms policies, the company said Tuesday evening. A recent video on Trumps channel had i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021