Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases

Suga told Gates the Games were "very important" and would "definitely" go ahead, Kyodo news agency quoted Niinami as saying. But Kato said Suga did not make that comment to Gates.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:11 IST
Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases

Japan's government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games despite opinion polls showing a majority of respondents want them postponed again or cancelled. "Right now we're working as one with everybody involved in organising the Games to host them successfully," Kato told a regular news conference.

The comments come as local media reported Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. philanthropist Bill Gates had spoken about the Olympic Games on Tuesday in a call arranged by Suntory Holdings Ltd CEO Takeshi Niinami. Suga told Gates the Games were "very important" and would "definitely" go ahead, Kyodo news agency quoted Niinami as saying.

But Kato said Suga did not make that comment to Gates. "I've checked and as far as I know, that expression was not used," Kato said.

Japan is grappling with a third wave of the coronavirus, with infections hovering at a record-high. The Olympic Games were originally due to take place in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

Australias adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping.A dozen friends have gathered atop a cliff some 60 meters 196 feet above the ocean at ...

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to possibly discuss issues related to the protest. Chautala is the leader...

REUTERS NEXT-Australia's Qantas Airways lowers domestic capacity forecast for March quarter

Qantas Airways Ltd expects to run at 60 of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the March quarter, below its previous forecast rate of nearly 80, because of pandemic-related state border closings, its CEO said on Wednesday. The airline on Dec....

New Zealand to review parliament security after door attack

Officials plan to review security at New Zealands Parliament after a man armed with an axe smashed the main glass entrance doors early Wednesday.Police said they were called to the Parliament complex in Wellington just before 530 a.m. after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021