Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian PM Trudeau shuffles Cabinet after Indian-origin Sikh minister steps down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a former astronaut his new foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, sparked by the sudden resignation of high-profile Indian-origin Canadian Sikh minister Navdeep Bains.NavdeepSBains announced that he is stepping down as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry to spend more time with his family.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:54 IST
Canadian PM Trudeau shuffles Cabinet after Indian-origin Sikh minister steps down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a former astronaut his new foreign minister in a Cabinet reshuffle, sparked by the sudden resignation of high-profile Indian-origin Canadian Sikh minister Navdeep Bains.

''@NavdeepSBains announced that he is stepping down as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry to spend more time with his family. To fill the opening created by his announcement, we are making the following changes to the Canadian Ministry,'' Prime Minister Trudeau announced on Twitter on Tuesday, giving the details of the reshuffle.

Bains, who played a key role in Trudeau's leadership bid in 2013, issued a video statement on Tuesday wherein the 43-year-old minister said he was retiring from politics to spend more time with his family. He is unlikely to run in the next election. However, Bains said that he will ''play a part'' in the next campaign.

Bains, who was one of the four Sikh cabinet ministers appointed by Trudeau in 2015, also served as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister in 2005. He was an MP between 2004 and 2011. Now, Trudeau's Cabinet has only two Sikh ministers.

''Nav has served his communities and his country with all his heart and passion. I am sorry to see my good friend go but his humour and energy comes from his family and now they deserve his time,'' said Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who is another Sikh minister in Trudeau’s Cabinet.

Former astronaut Marc Garneau was moved from the transport ministry to the foreign ministry, while François-Philippe Champagne has replaced Bains as minister of innovation, science and industry. ''From his work as an astronaut to his time within government, Minister Garneau has always been a strong voice for Canada around the world,'' Trudeau said. ''From leading Canada’s efforts on the Safer Skies Initiative to his work on the Canada-US Relations Cabinet Committee, Marc will bring a great deal of experience to his new portfolio.'' The 71-year-old minister became the first Canadian in space when he flew aboard the US space shuttle in 1984. ''Garneau will bring experience acquired during his close work with international partners on the investigation into the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy and as chair of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-United States Relations to his new portfolio, and will continue to be a leader on the world stage,'' the prime minister said. Parliamentary Secretary Omar Alghabra was appointed as the transport minister.

''With an engineering background and a history of advocating for public transit in the GTA, I know Omar will do an outstanding job in this new role,” he said.

Trudeau last shuffled his Cabinet in August last year after then finance minister Bill Morneau stepped down from his position following a controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Interpol red notices issued for ship captain, owner over Beirut blast - Lebanese state media

Interpol has issued red notices for the captain and owner of the ship that carried the chemicals which devastated Beirut in an explosion in August, killing 200 people, Lebanons state media said. Five months since one of the biggest non-nucl...

Step up vigil for emerging coronavirus variants, WHO urges

Alongside monitoring, virus and serum samples should be shared via globally agreed mechanisms so that critical research can be promptly initiated each time, according to the agency. Our collective goal is to get ahead of the game and have...

Data on AstraZeneca vaccine and S.African variant should come soon - UK expert

Data on the highly contagious COVID-19 variant identified in England do not suggest that vaccines will be less effective against it, while data on the South African variant should be available within weeks, a top British vaccines expert sai...

Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8 pc to Rs 2,968 cr

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021